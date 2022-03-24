Community Rallies To Help Local Pillar John Egger And Family

Margaret and John Egger on recent cruise View Photo

Sonora, CA — John Egger, a local business leader, and longtime Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse member, is on life support at a hospital in Cartagena, Colombia.

He and wife Margaret, who is active with groups like the Tuolumne County Women’s Network, recently embarked on a cruise along the Panama Canal for their wedding anniversary. Despite notable efforts, John is currently unable to sustain life without life support.

Adding to the challenge, Margaret has had to pay an inordinate sum of money out of pocket, and is working on lining up medical transport out of Colombia so he can be reunited with family on US soil.

An emergency fundraiser for the family has quickly been set up for this Sunday, from 1-3 at Inner Sanctum Cellar’s Basecamp at 22004 Parrotts Ferry Road. Cash donations will be accepted at the venue, or you can simply drive thru and drop money off. The event is being spearheaded by Inner Sanctum owner Karen Luckhardt, along with Nikki Coleman and Becci Burton, along with help from members of the Tuolumne County Women’s Network, Sheriff’s Posse and many others.

Luckhardt says, “We are hoping for some miracles, to bring John home. They are working on trying to get an Angel Medical Flight.”

It will be an expensive road ahead for the family.

Sunday’s fundraiser will also feature live music and drinks.

Luckhardt says checks can also be made out to Margaret Egger, and sent to TCWN, PO Box 405, Standard, CA 95373. There is also a Venmo account @TCWomensnetwork.