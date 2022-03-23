State Funnels Millions To TUD Project

Sonora, CA – The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) has tapped millions in funding to improve water delivery to the communities of Ponderosa Hills and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians.

The Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) “Mt. Provo Water Transmission and Intertie to Benefit the Communities of

Ponderosa Hills and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians” project was one of 62 projects to get the DWR funds for projects that tackle drought impacts on human health and safety, protect fish and wildlife resources, and support other public benefits, such as ecosystem improvements. On Monday, TUD was awarded $2,840,282 for the project, which focuses on water consolidation and reliability by installing around 14,000 lineal feet of 8-inch water main pipeline and two strategically located pressure-reducing stations on Mt. Provo Road in the Ponderosa Hills.

“This project is just another step towards water system consolidation and will allow the District to deliver reliable, high-quality water to the Ponderosa system from the Upper Basin system in Twain Harte,” remarked Don Perkins, General Manager.

Fire and climate resiliency will also be addressed with the installation of ten new fire hydrants in areas of high fire danger and increasing available water storage for seasonal or extended periods of drought. TUD added that a consolidation of the Ponderosa water treatment plant that includes four tanks and five booster stations will lower future costs associated with operation and maintenance. TUD noted that this interconnection will serve as one of the main arteries of the District’s water transmission system from the future Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment and Storage Facility in Twain Harte. The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians community’s main water supply is the Ponderosa water system.

“This project supports the Tribe’s current resilience, growth, and development goals and will continue to be important for generations to come,” stated Andrea Reich, Tribal Chairperson for the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians.

This is the second phase of DWR funding through the Urban and Multibenefit Drought Relief Grant program. TUD expects construction on the project to begin in July.