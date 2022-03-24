The Future Of The Journey Church

Journey Church Fire View Photo

Fire destroyed the Journey Church in east Sonora last Saturday night.

Terry Clark, Journey Church Administrator, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Journey Church is an American Baptist Church.

Last Saturday night, Clark was home when he received a phone call. The caller said, “Terry, did you know the church is on fire?”

Clark immediately drove to the church and saw both the fire and numerous emergency vehicles.

“I knew it was a total loss”, said Clarke.

The very next morning, the congregation gathered in the parking lot. According to Clark, the service was Spirit-filled and unifying.

Clark said, “The outpouring and response from this entire community, from those who are wanting to help, is heart warming. I almost cry.”

At least four other churches, including Seventh Day Adventist, have offered their indoor facilities for use on Sundays.

“Right now, weather permitting, we will continue in the parking lot,” said Clark. “We had just put up an cross outside for Easter and to visually see it along with the burned church is exceedingly powerful. We also have a double portable youth building that is now being cleaned up. We will move in there, once the weather gets hot”.

The damage to the church is covered by insurance. So Clark said the best way to offer help right now is to specify how a person can help. For example, a person could say, “I can help you paint. When are you painting?” For now, Clark needs people who can help sweep and clean up. Financial help is also appreciated.

“We will rebuild,” said Clark. “God takes tragedy and turns them into miracles. This is a huge tragedy. The miracle at the end is going to take this church to an unknown place that is absolutely a part of God’s Kingdom.”

The Journey Church will hold an Easter event at the Opera Hall in Sonora on ‘Good Friday’ April 15th. The public is invited to this completely free Easter Celebration. The doors open at 6 PM. At 6:30 PM, there will be a worship service with a guest speaker from the Bay Area and a band from Modesto. At 7:45 PM, the movie, “The Passion of Christ” will be shown. There will be snacks during the movie.

Clark’s telephone number for information and details is 209-743-6500.

