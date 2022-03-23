Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center Names New Medical Director

Tuolumne, CA — A new Medical Director, Dr. Aidan Clarke, is stepping in at the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center.

Dr. Clarke is relocating from San Diego where he was the Chief Executive Officer for Pain & Addiction Medicine, Inc.

The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center reports that Dr. Clarke has extensive experience in direct patient care and diagnosing neuro-musculoskeletal conditions, including occupational medicine, interventional pain medicine, chronic opiate management, disability management, and evaluation.

In making the announcement, the center reports, “When Dr. Clarke isn’t running trails with his two dogs or reading the latest book on American history social and health policies, you might find him in the kitchen perfecting his chef skills or in the garden cultivating plants. Dr. Clarke will be a great addition to the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center team.”

Dr. Clarke fills the role that was previously held by Dr. Eric Runte, a longtime local physician, who passed away in July.

The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center has locations in Sonora, Tuolumne and Mariposa, and offers primary care, pediatrics, dental, behavioral health, wellness, illness prevention and substance abuse programs.