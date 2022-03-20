Fire Ignites At Journey Church In East Sonora

Fire at Journey Church In East Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — A large fire broke out at the Journey Church in the 14000 block of Mono Way in East Sonora.

It ignited during the eight o’clock hour this evening. Asked about damages, CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports there is “significant involvement of the main structure and several exposed nearby buildings.”

You will want to avoid the area the evening. Crews will be on scene for an extended period fully extinguishing the blaze. It is not immediately clear what caused the fire. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.