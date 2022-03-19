A Sea Of Green Took Over Downtown Murphys

Murphys, CA — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the intermittent showers did not keep people away from celebrating the luck of the Irish.

While there were plenty of umbrellas, they did not dampen the spirits of those taking part in the Murphy’s Irish Day Festival Saturday. Organizers had voiced concerns of the wet weather may keep revelers away, as earlier reported here. That was not the case, however, as a sea of green filled Main Street. There were plenty of green top hats and shimmering shamrocks on heads, t-shirts with an Irish flare, and dogs that even got in on the act. Leprechauns small and tall were attracted to not only the parade, but the vendor stands full of crafts, treats, drinks, and live music. Enjoy an Irish ditty or two in the image box video and pictures full of fun!