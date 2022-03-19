Sonora Man Arrested For DUI, Kid And Dog In Vehicle

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA – A Sonora man was arrested for DUI after leaving his vehicle that went off Soulbsbyville Road – a child and a dog were found with him adding to a sobering trend in Tuolumne County.

CHP officers found the 1998 Toyota 4Runner stuck on the shoulder of the roadway near Tuolumne Road on Tuesday (March 15) around 6 p.m. A witness at the scene told officers that the male driver had walked away with a juvenile female and a dog.

A quick search of the area found the three walking down the roadway. None were injured. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed, “After questioning the driver, 51-year-old Paul Alexandrou, it was determined he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.”

Alexandrou was taken into custody without incident for DUI and child endangerment. He was placed on a $25,000 bail. Machado did not know the relationship between him and the child. for DUI and Child endangerment. He added, “The child and dog were released to the care of a neighbor.”

This incident adds to a growing trend in Tuolumne County that we reported on last week where adults are found to be drinking and driving with children in their vehicles. This brings the total of adults drunk driving with children in their vehicle to six and those also involving crashes to four since the beginning of this year.