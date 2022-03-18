Update: Traffic Alert In Columbia

Update at 2:50 p.m.: The CHP reports that the solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Springfield and Shaws Flat roads in Columbia has been cleared by a tow crew. Traffic is moving freely once again. The vehicle went through a fence and hit a tree. The CHP noted that the break in the fence allowed some cattle to get out of a field and they were wondering around the roadways. All have since been corraled. The male driver was the sole occupant inside the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Update at 2:07 p.m.: The CHP reports officers are waiting on a tow crew to remove a vehicle that smashed into a tree on Springfield Road at the Shaws Flat Road intersection. They add that traffic is no longer hampered. It had been slowed as there is extra traffic on those roadways after being designated a detour for the Pedro Wye construction along Parrotts Ferry Road and the Highway 49 intersection. Minor injuries are now being reported in the collision.

Original post at 1:35 p.m.: Columbia, CA — A solo-vehicle crash on Springfield Road and the Shaws Flat Road intersection in the Columbia area has traffic backed up.

The CHP reports a vehicle hit a tree. An ambulance is en route to the scene but there is no word on injuries or how many occupants are inside the vehicle. Officers are directing traffic as there is plenty of traffic on the roadway due to the detour from the Pedro Wye/Parrotts Ferry Road construction.

Also, currently, students are being let out from Columbia Elementary, so parents may want to find an alternative route to the school if they usually take Springfield Road.