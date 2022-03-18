Numerous Traffic Projects Will Delay Tuolumne County Travelers

Sonora, CA — Following the arrival of Spring on Sunday, Caltrans will be doing numerous road projects that will cause delays next week in Tuolumne County.

Work is planned on Highway 108 and 49. Below is a rundown of planned construction:

Highway 108 will have one-way traffic control in one lane from the Hess Avenue under-crossing to Peaceful Oak Drive from Thursday, March 24 to Friday, March 25 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM for bridgework. Travelers should expect up to ten-minute delays and take alternate routes whenever possible.

Highway 108 will have one-way traffic control from Leisure Drive to Middle Camp Sugar Pine Road from Tuesday, March 22 to Wednesday, March 23 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility work. Motorists should expect up to ten-minute delays and take alternate routes whenever possible.

Highway 49 will have one-way traffic control from ½ mile south of Parrotts Ferry Road to ½ mile north of Parrotts Ferry Road from Monday, March 21 to Friday, March 25 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, for highway construction. Motorists should expect up to ten-minute delays and take alternate routes whenever possible.

Highway 49 will have one-way traffic control from Mountain Brow Road to Von Kleiben Road from Monday, March 21 to Friday, March 25 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for utility work. Travelers should expect delays of up to 10 minutes and take alternate routes whenever possible.