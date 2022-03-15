Cloudy
Rain And High Elevation Snow Arrive In Region

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — A light storm system is passing through the region today, and more precipitation is anticipated this coming weekend.

The National Weather Service estimates that up to a quarter-inch of rain will fall in the foothills of the Mother Lode, and up to four inches of snow in some of the highest Sierra elevations, by the time the first system exits early this afternoon.

The snow levels are remaining high. Caltrans reports that the only local pass that is currently impacted, as of 10:15am, is Highway 4 Ebbetts. Chains or four-wheel drive are required on all vehicles from Tamarack in Calaveras County to the Mt. Reba turnoff in Alpine County.

A colder system is anticipated to arrive in the region on Saturday with snow levels dipping to 3,000 feet  in some areas.

