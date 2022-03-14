Sewer Assessment Project Will Impact Sonora Road

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilizes District(TUD) collections crews will be performing a sewer pipeline assessment on the Twain Harte Interceptor and Twain Harte Wastewater Treatment Plant for two weeks in March. The work will be taking place on Phoenix Lake Road between the Sullivan Creek Bridge and Bear Club Drive. The work hours of the project are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m on weekdays between March 14th through March 24th.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution in this work area. Traffic controls and flaggers will be staged at the project location. Motorists can expect 15-25 minute delays depending on the time of day and will be asked to follow a pilot car. If possible, drivers are encouraged to an alternate route. TUD thanks the public for their patience and cooperation during this project.