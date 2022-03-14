Mostly Clear
Record Breaking Gas Prices Keep Going Up

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The nationwide average price to fill up at the pump increased by 79 cents over just the past two weeks.

The Lundberg Survey reports that the highest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is in San Francisco, at $5.79. The nationwide average is $4.43. It exceeds by 32-cents the previous record-breaking high of $4.11 set in 2008.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded selling locally between $5.29 to $5.99 in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

The lowest average in the country is $3.80 in Tulsa Oklahoma.

Lundberg reports that prices are likely to remain high over the short term as crude oil prices soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

