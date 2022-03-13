Officer Involved Shooting In East Sonora

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Limited details have been released, but the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that there was a pursuit and shooting this evening that started in Twain Harte and ended in the East Sonora area.

It commenced at around 7pm when driver crashed into the 7/11 building in downtown Twain Harte. The sheriff’s office reports that the driver then took off and led deputies on a chase to Edgemont Acres Road in East Sonora where an “officer involved shooting occurred.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to avoid the area through the overnight hours because there remains a lot of activity in the area.

Adding, “The incident is actively under investigation.”

No further information, such as who was shot or the extent of injuries, has been released at this time. We will pass along more details as they become available.