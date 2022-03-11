$500,000 Donation For Youth Sports Foundation Complex

Youth Sports Foundation Board members joined by Sonora Area Foundation and Chicken Ranch Rancheria leaders View Photo

Standard, CA — The Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians has given its largest donation ever, $500,000 to the Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County.

YSF is working to develop a sports facility next to the existing Standard Park (Click here to find an earlier Mother Lode Views show detailing the project).

The money will be matched through the $1.5-million that was donated by the Sonora Area Foundation in October of 2021. To date, $2.5-million of the $3-million needed for the project has been raised.

Board President Brandon Meyer reports that YSF is working through the permitting process with the county and anticipating an official groundbreaking in mid-2022.

The yet-to-be-named facility is anticipated to have a full-size soccer field, a youth soccer field with artificial turf, a 20,000 square foot open-air sports pavilion, four pickleball courts, batting cages, and a 1.5-mile walking trail. It will be constructed on seven acres just west of Standard Park.

More information can be found at ysftc.org.