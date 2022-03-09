Proposed Maps Released For TUD Districts

TUD District Draft One Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will be moving to geographically based seats for directors effective the upcoming election. It means that the elected board members will start representing a region of the county, similar to the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors. Currently, all of the TUD seats are at large.

The switch is so that the district can better align with the rules of the California Voting Rights Act. General Manager Don Perkins states, “The decision to adopt a “district-based” election format isn’t due to a philosophical change by the Board. Rather it’s a strategic, proactive move to potentially save the district tens of thousands or more dollars in legal fees (in the event of a lawsuit).”

The district has hired an outside firm to draw up a handful of different options, and they will be discussed during a public hearing at the upcoming board meeting at 9am on March 22.

In the meantime, you can review the various proposed districts by clicking here.