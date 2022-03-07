Lane Closures Announced for Highways 49 and 108

Hwy 49 repairs between Bear Valley Road and Hwy 132 Mariposa June 29 2018 View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA– The California Department of Transportation(Caltrans) will be performing lane and ramp closures on Highways 49 and 108 for construction and maintenance operations.

A moving closure on northbound and southbound highway 49 from Moccasin Creek to Bear Valley Road for sweeping operations will be taking place daily through March 11th. The work will be taking place from 8:00 am until 3:30 pm.

One way traffic control on eastbound and westbound will be taking place on highway 108 from Begin Passing Lane to Coffil Road for crack seal operations that will begin on Tuesday, March 8 until Friday, March 11th between the hours of 8:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Motorists should expect five to ten minute delays, alternate routes should be taken whenever possible. Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” in those areas.