Changes Likely Coming For Local COVID Testing Site

COVID-19 testing site at Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — As COVID-19 transitions into the endemic stage in California, the future is somewhat unclear related to the free testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, says it is only currently slated to continue operating through the end of this month.

But he adds, “We know there is a desire to keep it, and what we may see is adjustments like maybe reduced days. What they (state) will look at is how much use it is getting, and adjust accordingly. Not just for our site, but other sites throughout California.”

Dr. Sergienko says more information about the future of the fairgrounds testing site should be known soon.

Demand at the facility has decreased in recent months as the availability of rapid tests has increased. Earlier there were two lanes available for testing, but it is now down to one lane. It has been operating seven days a week, from 7am-7pm.