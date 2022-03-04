Reminder To Keep Eye On Burn Piles

Debris Pile Twain Harte View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — There was an escaped debris burn Thursday afternoon in the 19100 block of King Arthur Way in Twain Harte that burned about two acres.

Officials responded from CAL Fire, Tuolumne County Fire, Twain Harte Fire and the Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District.

The fire slowly burned leaf litter and a citation was issued to the person who allowed it to get out of control. The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that although burn permits are not currently required, it is very important to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner and does not escape control.

Safe burning tips include:

Keep your piles small and “feed” them additional clean and dry vegetation as it burns down.

Keep a shovel and water nearby.

Always stay in attendance of your pile.

Don’t burn on windy days.