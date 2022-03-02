Winter Weather Will Return To The Sierra Nevada This Week

Snowfall in Tuolumne County View Photo

A weather system will move through California this Thursday through Saturday, bringing light rain to the Central Valley and snow accumulation back to the mountains in Northern California.

The system will start warm, so the snow will be confined above all major pass levels late Thursday.

A colder wave will move in on Friday bringing more snow, cooler temperatures and lowering snow levels.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for elevations above 2,500 feet, from noon on Friday until 1 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected between 4 PM Friday and 1 AM Saturday.

Those with travel plans to the mountains Friday afternoon and evening should plan for moderate snow showers and lowering snow levels, causing commute issues heading up to the mountains. Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility with moderate snow showers during the afternoon and evening commute on Friday.

Total snow accumulations above the 2,500 foot elevation will range from four to thirteen inches. Snow levels will be lowering to 1500 feet by Saturday morning, so light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and use caution while driving.