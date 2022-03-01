Bicycle Race Will Close Some Roads In Tuolumne County

Wards Ferry Bicycle racing event map View Photo

Sonora, CA — The 22nd annual Wards Ferry Bicycle Road Race will be held Saturday in Tuolumne County. It is put on by the Northern California Nevada Cycling Association.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department notes that it will result in some road closures throughout that morning and early afternoon.

Between 7am-1pm, public works reports there will be full road closures in the below areas:

Old Wards Ferry Road from Tuolumne Road to Algerine-Wards Ferry Road

Algerine-Wards Ferry Road from Wards Ferry Road to Lime Kiln Road

Lime Kiln Road from Algerine-Wards Ferry Road to Murphy Road

Murphy Road from Lime Kiln Road to Old Wards Ferry Road

Old Wards Ferry Road from Murphy Road to Wards Ferry Road

In addition, there will be on-way road closures in the below areas between 7am-noon:

Algerine-Wards Ferry Road from Wards Ferry Road to Lime Kiln Road

Murphy Road from Lime Kiln Road to Old Wards Ferry Road

There will be detours set up around the special event.