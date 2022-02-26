Update: Crash On Tuolumne Road In Sonora

Update at 6:15 a.m.: The CHP reports minor injuries in this crash. The roadway has been cleared of wreckage and debris with traffic moving freely once again. The CHP reported that one person was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed. Further details on the collision are below.

Original post at 5:44 a.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a rollover crash on Tuolumne Road in Sonora.

The CHP reports that a vehicle went off the roadway and overturned, landing on its wheels around 4:30 a.m. near the Woodham Carne Road and Black Oak Road intersection. One person is trapped inside the vehicle. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries. There is plenty of activity, so motorists may want to avoid the area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.