Chimney Causes Residential Fire In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA–Firefighters from Calaveras Consolidated, San Andreas, and Mokelumne Hill responded to a Thursday afternoon residential structure fire on Ospital Road. The fire originated in the chimney flue from the wood stove. Firefighters were able to stop the spread of fire in the attic on the second floor.

The fire was put out safely with no injuries to firefighters or residents.

Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters wished to use this incident to remind everyone who uses their fireplace or wood stove to have their chimney inspected and cleaned annually by a licensed contractor. The creosote build-up in the flue is mentioned as a common cause of chimney fires. Additionally, you can find more chimney safety tips here.