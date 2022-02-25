A Head-on Crash Sunday Has Turned Deadly

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A fatality is now being reported in a Sunday evening head-on crash on Highway 120 – and alcohol might have played a role.

The CHP has released the name of the deceased as 32-year-old Geno J. Gurich of Copperopolis. They report that around 6:45 p.m. Gurich was driving a 2004 Honda Civic eastbound on the highway and at a curve crossed over the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic east of Perri Cone Road at a high rate of speed. Heading in the opposite direction in a 2021 Mazda CX-5 was 34-year-old Charmin J. Rogers and passengers 41-year-old Beverley Jenkins and three children: a male age 9, and two females ages 11 and 12, all from Oakland.

The CHP detailed that Gurich succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Beverley Jenkins and two of the children were taken via ambulance to a local hospital. The CHP relayed the 12-year-old female was later flown to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for further treatment. Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to this traffic crash, according to CHP officials.