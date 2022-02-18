Presidents Day Holiday Is Forest Fee-Free Day

Sonora, CA – With the Presidents Day holiday making this a three-day weekend and a fee-free day on the forest, Stanislaus National Forest (STF) officials expect many visitors.

The fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply, according to forest officials. They added, “Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.”

There are still winter conditions in the high country and visitors are warned to prepare and practice snow and ice recreation safety. Forest officials remind travelers to plan ahead, ensure their vehicles are snow-ready and exercise extreme caution when recreating in winter conditions. STF provided these tips to further ensure a safe and enjoyable outing on the forest in winter conditions:

Know Before You Go – Check the weather of your destination, road conditions, tire chain requirements, and potential road closures. Don’t get lured into taking alternative routes around road closures. Alternative routes recommended by travel apps and online map services often do not reflect the current situation and you may get lost or stuck. Instead check this resource: QuickMap (ca.gov)

Be Prepared – Carry tire chains, ice scraper; check your tire pressures and tread; top off windshield fluid; keep an extra blanket and provisions in your car in case you become stuck on the roadside.

Keep in Touch – Let someone know the details of your trip, including where you’re going and when you will be back. Stick to your plan.

Play it Safe – Know your limits. Slow down and choose lower-risk activities.

Check Ski/Snowboard Conditions – Check conditions and operating status before hitting the slopes, but remember that conditions can change quickly. Please follow all safety guidelines. Resource: Ski Safety – Ski California – Avalanche Safety

Take Caution on Ice: Due to daily temperature changes, areas that appear solid may have thawed and become impassible. Ice skating, fishing, or trekking on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers, or reservoirs is not recommended and is at your own risk. Consider visiting an indoor skating facility as a safer alternative.

Be Avalanche Aware – Backcountry users should take extra precautions, travel in groups, carry appropriate avalanche equipment, and check the avalanche report ahead. Resource: Sierra Avalanche Center | Backcountry Avalanche, Snow, and Weather Information for the greater Lake Tahoe area

For more resources regarding winter recreating responsibly, click here.