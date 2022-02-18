Driver Flees CHP On Wheels And Feet

CHP patrol car View Photo

Groveland, CA – A Big Oak Flat woman led CHP officers on a chase for several miles in the Groveland area – first on wheels and then on foot.

A 2002 GMC pick-up truck westbound on Highway 120 and west of Merrell Road last Saturday traveling at a high rate of speed caught the eye of a passing officer who also noticed the driver was not wearing their seat belt. Attempting to pull the truck over, the driver hit the gas pedal and the officer pursued. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado detailed, “The driver led the officer on a three-mile pursuit where the truck traveled eastbound in the westbound lane. The truck traveled onto Vernal Road where it came to a stop and the driver exited her vehicle and she fled the scene.”

The officer chased down the driver and she was handcuffed. She was identified as 35-year-old Rose Stuart of Big Oak Flat. A search produced Methamphetamine on her person. A record check discovered Stuart also had an outstanding drug-related arrest warrant. She was taken into custody for several felony charges and the warrant.