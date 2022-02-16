54 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 24 New Cases In Calaveras

CDPH Tracking COVID-19 in California View Photos

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 54 new Covid cases since Monday’s report, 46 are community cases, active community cases increased 21 to 174 including 9 people who are hospitalized. There are eight newly identified inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 70 currently active inmate cases.

The newly reported community cases include 17 cases age 17 or younger and 10 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: three girls and three boys age 11 or younger, six girls and five boys age 12 to 17, two women and two men age 18 to 29, seven women and one man in their 30s, one woman and two men in their 40s, four women in their 50s, two women and three men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, one man in his 80s, and two women and one man age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 48 from 49.4 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 25 were released from isolation in all 9,980 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 8.3% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported by Tuolumne Public Health. As seen in the image the state vaccination trends are here.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, public health officials recommend getting vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 24 new cases since Tuesday’s report, active cases increased six to 55 including seven Covid hospitalizations. There are 18 more counted as recovered for a total of 6,900 and 57.07% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

Masks are currently required on public transit, in schools (update here), in care/hospital settings, and indoors for those not vaccinated. Surgical masks or higher-level respirators (e.g., N95s, KN95s, KF94s) with good fit are highly recommended. The updated masking order and information can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx Mega events guidance, long-term care, hospital visitation, skilled nursing and care facilities visitation guidance are here. Public health recommends fully vaccinated individuals continue indoor masking in high-risk settings.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The LHI State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be closed on Monday, February 21 for the President’s Day Holiday, usually, the Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic tomorrow, Thursday, February 17 at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. For anyone age 12 and older, Moderna from 9AM to 12 PM and Pfizer from 1:15 PM to 4 PM. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments recommended, make them at MyTurn.ca.gov

The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 2/14 (M/Th) 64 139 (11) 1,602 5,768

(68) Calaveras 2/16 24 55 (7) 2,362 7,063

(108) Mariposa 2/16 5 40 (22) 1,036 2,899

(20) Mono 2/16 1 N/A 982 2,952

(8) Stanislaus 2/16 207 5,390 (154) 32,098 116,903

(1,606) Tuolumne 2/16 54 174 (9) 4,664 12,726 (166) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020 Amador updates Monday and Thursday.