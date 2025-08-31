First Week of September Roadwork

Speed signs in Groveland - Caltrans Image View Photo

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, August 31st to September 6th in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras one lane will be restricted for road lane striping from Vista Point At New Melones Reservoir to the Calaveras/Amador County Line. The work is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 4 there will be one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road for highway construction work Wednesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 overnight one-way traffic control from Chestnut Street End: Lime Creek Road for roadway excavation will begin Wednesday and continue through Friday from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 long-term, one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane for highway construction work will continue from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 the long-term, full closure of the vista points on either side of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge overlooking Don Pedro Reservoir will allow for construction work Monday through mid-September

On Highway 120 overnight, one-way traffic control between Scofield Street in Big Oak Flat and Deer Flat Road in Groveland for utility work beginning Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.