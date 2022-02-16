Update: Head-on Crash On Phoenix Lake Road Stalling Traffic

UPdate at 2:15 p.m.: The CHP reports Phoenix Lake Road has completely reopened to traffic. Further details on the crash are below.

Update at 1:15 p.m.: A head-on crash on Phoenix Lake Road in Sonora near the south end of the Phoenix Lake Reservoir that happened around 12:30 p.m. has backed up traffic. Two pickup trucks collided just past Lori Lane and were blocking the entire roadway. The CHP now reports that the wreckage has been removed from one of the lanes allowing officers to direct one-way traffic. Luckily, the CHP is reporting minor injuries in the crash.

Original post at 12:50 p.m.: Sonora, CA — A head-on crash on Phoenix Lake Road in Sonora has traffic backed up in both directions.

The CHP reports that two pickup trucks collided just past Lori Lane near the south end of the Phoenix Lake Reservoir just before 12:30 p.m. The vehicles are blocking both lanes of the roadway, so motorists will want to use caution or avoid the area if possible because there is a lot of activity. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

