Delays On Various Calaveras County Roads

Road Work Sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Motorists should be aware of possible delays on Calaveras County maintained roadways for the next several weeks beginning today.

Commuters can expect delays throughout Calaveras County for the next several weeks. County road officials relay that pinpointing the exact locations will be difficult as the work will be continually moving, as it consists of striping roadways. The county has hired Central Striping Service, Inc. out of Rancho Cordova to conduct the Annual Striping Program, which will run from Tuesday (Feb. 15) through sometime in early March.

The striping will be done via mobile operations with moving lane closures during the daylight hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select county-maintained roads. The work will create short delays of five to ten minutes for travelers who are urged by county road officials to use caution in the cone zones. For questions regarding the striping including information on daily locations please contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754- 6401.