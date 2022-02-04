Board Chair Kirk Argues Recent Mask Concerns Are Hypocritical

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on this week’s decision to shut down a board meeting because of a mask-choice protest.

We reported earlier that Kali Callahan took off her mask in protest at Tuesday’s meeting. The following day the board of supervisors announced that this coming Tuesday’s meeting will be virtual-only.

Kirk, the board chair, disagreed with the actions. He has written a new blog entitled “This is Ridiculous,” with the subtitle, “A short story of ridiculous hypocrisy brought to you by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.”

You can find the blog, and a correlating video Kirk has put together, by clicking here.

