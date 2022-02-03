Vegetation Fire Was Quickly Extinguished In Homeless Camp Area

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Fire officials report that there was a small 1/8 acre fire that was extinguished this week in the area of Highway 108 near Camp Hope.

It was reported shortly before 9pm on Tuesday. Fire officials report that it was burning on a hillside in an unoccupied portion of a homeless encampment. It was quickly contained by a couple of arriving engines. Camp Hope was closed by the county last year due to safety concerns at the former dumpsite, but many homeless residents have now moved nearby, a little further down, off highway 108. It wasn’t immediately clear if it was burning in the Camp Hope area that was closed by the county, or just outside it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.