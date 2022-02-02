Abandoned Structure Destroyed By Fire In Calaveras County

Fire in Paloma - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image View Photo

Paloma, CA — Firefighters responded to an early morning incident in the community of Paloma in Calaveras County.

An abandoned structure on Messinger Road was fully engulfed in flames when the first responders arrived shortly after 2:30am. Thankfully no injuries were reported. It was extinguished by firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, Mokelumne Hill Fire and CAL Fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.