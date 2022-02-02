Clear
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Abandoned Structure Destroyed By Fire In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Fire in Paloma - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

Fire in Paloma - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Paloma, CA — Firefighters responded to an early morning incident in the community of Paloma in Calaveras County.

An abandoned structure on Messinger Road was fully engulfed in flames when the first responders arrived shortly after 2:30am. Thankfully no injuries were reported. It was extinguished by firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, Mokelumne Hill Fire and CAL Fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 