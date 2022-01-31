CHP Seeking Information On Fatal Weekend Crash

Sonora, CA–At some point in the early morning hours of January 30th, an unidentified male, approximately 30-40 years of age, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Highway 120, east of Tulloch Dam Road. For unknown reasons, the driver allowed his vehicle to travel to the left of the roadway. The Chevrolet rotated and slid off the roadway and overturned several times. The truck came to a rest in the center median.

That morning, CHP officers responded to the scene close to 7:45 am after receiving a call about the crashed truck. Upon the officer’s arrival, they discovered the driver of the truck was sadly deceased. It was determined the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The CHP is asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact the Sonora Area CHP office at 209-984-3944.