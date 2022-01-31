Fire Escape Bill Approved On Assembly Floor

Assemblyman Jim Patterson View Photo

Sacramento, CA– Legislation introduced by Assemblyman Jim Patterson to make it faster and easier to build new escape routes in high fire dangers areas has been approved unanimously on the Assembly Floor. AB 1154 would remove the California Environmental Quality Act(CEQA) requirements on projects to help build new roads in high fire hazard zones where there is currently only one way in and one way out.

The Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has pointed out numerous mountain and foothill neighborhoods in California that currently fit those standards. That organization has concluded that an additional road into and out of an area during a fire could potentially save lives and property. Assemblyman Jim Patterson explains.

“Deadly, fast-moving wildfires are now the norm, We have to do everything in our power to make sure we are prepared to get people out as quickly as possible. If that means building a new exit route, we shouldn’t have to wait for a CEQA report to be completed.”

AB 1154 moves to the Senate Natural Resources Committee.