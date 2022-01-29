CAL Fire Prescribed Burns Bring Smoky Skies To Calaveras County

CAL Fire Prescribed Burn activities Feb 2020 View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – CAL Fire will begin two prescribed burns next week creating smoky skies in the area of Angels Camp and Valley Springs.

The New Hogan Vegetation Management Project in the vicinity of Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road will have crews completing hazardous fuel reduction pile burning throughout next week. About 200 acres of machine piles in three separate units are being burned, weather permitting. The ignitions will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and are expected to last 6 to 8 hours with patrols checking on them until all are declared out. Smoke or fire may be visible between Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road, during burning.

In the Angels Camp area, the Whittle Vegetation Management Plan prescribed burn and training will take place on Tuesday, February 1, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., on top of the Bear Mountain Range near the Fowler Peak lookout just outside of Copperopolis. The goal is to reduce brush around the Bar XX neighborhood, while also, conducting an Aerial Ignition Training with the Helitorch with staff from the Columbia Air Attack Base.

Smoke will be visible from Angels Camp, Highway 49 and Highway 4. Resources on the scene will include a helicopter, fire engines, and fire crews.