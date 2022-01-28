Escaped Debris Burn In Yankee Hill Area

Vegetation Fire in Yankee Hill area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Yankee Hill, CA — CAL Fire reports crews are working to extinguish an escaped debris burn in the Yankee Hill area of Tuolumne County.

The blaze is in the 13300 block of Lower Shale Rock Road, off Big Hill Road. CAL Fire reports flame from the burn pile ignited nearby grass. There is no word on the size, rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened at this time. We provide further details as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.