Further Traffic Delays For Pedro Y Construction

Columbia, CA – Travelers can expect further delays for the Pedro Y construction as paving begins tomorrow on Parrotts Ferry Road and crews will also be working on Saturday.

Tuolumne County Road officials give this update on the “Intersection Improvements to Parrotts Ferry Road and SR 49” project. The work will continue through March 28th of this year, weather permitting. On Friday (Jan. 28), motorists can expect flaggers coordinating lane shifts with ten-minute delays.

The contractor hired by the county to complete the project is United Pavement Maintenance, Inc. based in Hughson, California. County officials have provided this detailed schedule of upcoming work:

Parrotts Ferry Road and Union Hill Road will be subject to traffic restrictions for the duration of construction, expect delays.

The first day of paving is scheduled to start this Thursday, 1/27.

Expect lane shift this Friday, 1/28.

Work will take place this Saturday, 1/29.

The work zone will begin south of the intersection of Parrotts Ferry Road and SR 49 and extend approximately 500 feet north of the intersection of Parrotts Ferry Road and Union Hill Road.

The project consists of widening Parrotts Ferry Road, constructing a right turn lane on SR 49, a left turn lane on Parrotts Ferry Road, and eliminating the “swing” lane onto Parrotts Ferry Road.

Work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Monday through Friday, unless otherwise announced.

Subcontractors for the project include Pacific Excavation, Safety Network, and Chrisp Company.

Drivers are asked to be aware of all construction signs or traffic control personnel in the construction zone.