Murder Charges Coming Following Highway 108 DUI Crash

Sonora, CA — A man who was allegedly drunk and caused a fatal crash on Highway 108 near Chicken Ranch Road on January 18 will be charged with murder.

This comes after the victim who was injured, 27-year-old Rebecca Gall of Modesto, passed away from injuries sustained. The man who officials say caused the crash, 63-year-old Theodore Young of Sonora will be charged with gross vehicular manslaughter causing murder. Young is a retired law enforcement officer from the Bay Area. The crash occurred this past Tuesday at 5:15pm.

The District Attorney’s Office reports that he was initially taken into custody for DUI causing injury on Tuesday and posted bail. He was later taken into custody on a Ramey warrant that keeps him behind bars without having to wait for formal murder charges from the DA’s Office. DA Cassandra Jenecke reports that official charges will come later today.

Click here to read the earlier story about the crash.