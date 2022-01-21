Update: Second Power Outage In The Mother Lode

PG&E Power outage in Strawberry area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Update at 5:15 p.m.: Wind was also a factor in a power outage this afternoon in Tuolumne County. PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland has advised Clarke Broadcasting that there were actually two power outages in the Pinecrest and Strawberry. The outage that spanned both those areas on both sides of Highway 108 was the outage involving 1,500 customers. McFarland says, “That outage that was due to a 60-foot pine tree coming down in the wind and hitting our line.” All the power has been restored in that outage.

As earlier reported here an outage, this morning affected 938 PG&E customers in the Arnold area on the west side of Highway 4 in Calaveras County. Utility officials updated Clarke Broadcasting the wind played a role in the electricity loss, as a tree branch blew into a power line.

There remain 110 customers without lights in the Strawberry area. Their electricity went out around 11:25 a.m. Crews continue to work on that outage. McFarland says no cause has been determined in that outage. The estimated restoration time is 6:23 p.m.

Update at 4:50 p.m.: PG&E has pushed back the repair time for the remaining 100 customers in the Strawberry area still without power since 11:25 a.m. The new restoration time is 6:23 p.m. Utility spokesperson Megan McFarland updates Clarke Broadcasting, “It involves a 60-foot pine tree coming down in the wind and hitting our line.and a crew is at the site working on it.” She added that a cause had yet to be determined.

Update ay 4:15 p.m.: PG&E has restored all but 100 or the 1,500 customers that were without power in the Pinecrest and Strawberry area of Tuolumne County. Clarke Broadcasting has reached out to company officials regarding a cause but has not yet received a response. The estimated repair time for the remaining customers along both sides of Highway 108 is 4:30 p.m. Further details related to an earlier outage in Arnold where weather played a role is detailed below.

Original post at 3:45 p.m.: Pinecrest, CA — There is a second power outage in the Mother Lode today impacting over a thousand customers.

This latest outage is in the Pinecrest and Strawberry area of Tuolumne County with 1,500 customers without lights on both sides of Highway 108, as can be viewed in the image box. It is unclear if the breezy conditions caused this outage as well. The estimated restoration time from utility officials is 4:30 p.m.: