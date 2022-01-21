Update: Nearly A Thousand Without Power Near Arnold

PG&E Power outage in Arnold View Photo

Update at 12:15 p.m.: The power has been restored to 938 PG&E customers in the Arnold area of Calaveras County. Their lights went out just before 11 a.m. and the utility had posted a repair time of 5:30 p.m. Crew were able to shorten that time substantially, with the power back on for all customers. Clarke Broadcasting has contacted PG&E regarding a cause but has not yet received a response.

Original post at 11:44 a.m.: Arnold, CA — PG&E crews are working to restore the power to nearly a thousand customers in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

The map in the image box outlines the outage area that runs along the west side of Highway 4 behind the Meadowmont Shopping Center. The utility reports that 938 customers’ lights went out just before 11 a.m. Crews are currently investigating what caused the electricity loss. The company has given a 5:30 p.m. estimated repair time.