California Increases Water Allocations

Sacramento, CA — The heavy storms in December will allow downstream districts to receive some water allocations this year.

The California Department of Water Resources reports that districts will receive 15-percent of their requested amount in 2022.

While the percentage may appear minimal, last month the state had indicated that they would receive zero percent, which would have been a first. Heavy December storms dumped snow in the mountains and partially refilled parched reservoirs.

As of this morning, the Sierra Nevada snowpack is 113-percent of average for the date.

Karla Nemeth, Department of Water Resources Director, tries to caution, “Dry conditions have already returned in January. Californians must continue to conserve as the state plans for a third dry year.”

The water allocated through the State Water Project goes to 27-million Californians and large swaths of valley farmland.

The announcement came the same day that new statewide restrictions took effect that ban the watering of lawns within 48 hours of rainfall.