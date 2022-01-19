Free COVID Test Website Up And Running

Home test kit View Photo

Sonora, CA – Four free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits are now available to order from the federal government – a day earlier than expected.

There are two online options to order the kits through the U.S. Post Office are usps.com/covidtest and covidtests.gov, which also takes you to a USPS website. You can only place one order per residential household, and the four kits will ship for free beginning in late January.

The site’s rollout comes a day before the Biden administration announced it would be available. The administration also stated that a number for those without computer or internet access to order at-home tests would be available, but that number was not yet posted on the COVID-19 test site when this story was posted.

There have already been some problems reported regarding ordering. One involves those living in apartments, not all being able to order kits, as only four will go to one address.

Once an order is placed, you should get a confirmation email. Then once your package ships, another email will be sent out with shipping updates, including a tracking number and estimated delivery date. From there, you can either click the tracking link or copy and paste the tracking number into the USPS website’s tracker.

There are also other ways to get a test. Starting on Jan. 15, private insurers are required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests per month per insured person, under a new Biden administration rule. Individuals can either buy tests at a store or online and then get reimbursed. At some point, the administration hopes to develop plans to cover the cost of the tests with no out-of-pocket cost to customers, but those programs. For those with public health insurance through Medicare, or without insurance, tests should be ordered through covidtests.gov or to community health centers in their area offering free testing.