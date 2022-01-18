Two Notable Crashes Impact Traffic

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a pair of significant traffic accidents have occurred this morning outside of Sonora.

The first incident occurred on Highway 49 near Dane Court near the northern edge of the City of Sonora limits. A logging truck has reportedly lost its load. No injuries have been reported, but Caltrans is responding to assist.

There was also a head-on crash on Union Hill Road near Shaws Flat Road involving two pickup trucks. An ambulance is responding to that incident. Travel with caution in the area.