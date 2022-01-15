Calaveras County, CA – January is National Mentoring Month, and this year is its 20th Anniversary – local Calaveras Mentoring Foundation (CNF) is celebrating with expanded community outreach and an annual fund drive.

“We are excited to acknowledge National Mentoring Month. This month celebrates the importance of our mentoring programs and how the relationships built can help our students break free of isolation,” said Scott Nanik, Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools.

Calaveras County has a variety of mentoring programs that include one-on-one mentoring, group mentoring, school-based mentoring and recently added a Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, which provides skilled volunteers to mentor and advocates legally for youth in foster care.

The non-profit CMF officials announced its first-ever direct mail campaign this month. The goal is to educate more of the local community about the programs and local opportunities to become a mentor.

“Everyone is eager to return to in-person relationships and support our community,” said CMF President Donna Shannon, who was the first volunteer matched as a mentor in Calaveras in 2003. “We want to remind all those wonderful, safe volunteers out there that we have high-quality, local mentoring programs with many ways to get involved!”

To learn more about mentoring CMF is holding a virtual “Info Session,” with RSVPs needed, click here.