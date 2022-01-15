Update: Structure Fire Near Lake Tulloch In Tuolumne County

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 7:55 a.m.: CAL Fire reports crews are making progress on a house fire near Lake Tulloch in Tuolumne County. The flames are in the attic of the home in the 13100 block of Tulloch Road, off Highway 108, between Keystone and Knights Ferry. The CHP has shut down the roadway from the westbound Highway 108 intersection. CAL Fire reports that the highway is not impacted and travel is moving freely.

Original post at 7:20 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire near Lake Tulloch in Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports crews were called to a home in the 13100 block of Tulloch Road, off Highway 108, between Keystone and Knights Ferry, for an initial report of flames in the kitchen. Dispatch now reports that crews are actively working to knock down a fire in the home’s attic. It is unclear if any residents were in the house when the flames broke out. Additional resources have been called to the scene. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.