Update: Watch Out For Icy Roadways This Morning

Update at 8:10 a.m.: The CHP reports tow crews have cleared a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 at Mill Villa Road in Jamestown. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and icy conditions may have been a factor. With one lane blocked by the wreckage, officers were directing traffic for over an hour, but the highway has completely reopened. Further details on the collision are below.

Original post at 6:40 a.m.: Jamestown, CA — If hitting the roadways this morning, watch out for ice.

The CHP is warning travelers of possible icy conditions and there has already been one crash. First responders remain on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 at Mill Villa Road in Jamestown this morning where icy conditions may have played a role in the collision. Luckily, minor injuries are being reported in the accident. A tow crew is working to remove the wreckage and debris that is blocking one lane with officers directing traffic. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.