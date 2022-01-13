Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Event Updates

MLK yard sign View Photo

There are a few events planned for this weekend in the Mother Lode.

The 2nd Annual Calaveras Arts and Music Awards (CAMMIE) will be presented virtually as detailed here. The virtual awards presentation will be from 7 PM to 10 PM on creativecopperopolis.com. The live audience was scaled back to invitation-only award recipients and their guests wishing to attend due to Covid-19.

Murphys Creek Theatre plans to host opening night of their presentation of Doubt: A Parable this Friday, January 14th. They ask that every patron be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test from within 72 hours of the performance time. Tests can be a negative antigen or PCR, home tests are accepted. In addition to vaccinations and/or tests, attendees are asked to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

Columbia College Claim Jumper’s are scheduled for a basketball game this Saturday at 6 PM in the Oak Pavilion. The Claim Jumpers will attempt to break the record for most wins to start a season. The record was set in 2019-20 at 14-0, norcalsportstv.com will livestream the game.

Footloose the Musical has been postponed. The Summerville High School and Connections Visual Performing Arts Academy officially postponed their presentations after a few performances last week.

For those who bought tickets last week it is time for the Tuolumne County 4-H Drive-Through Dinner. Funds raised will go directly to the Tuolumne County 4-H Youth program to cover costs for membership fees, events and programs for local kids. The dinner will consist of a whole cooked tri-tip, a quart of cowboy beans, bag of salad and a loaf of garlic bread picked up at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Chocolate loaf cakes and Lemon loaf cakes will be available for purchase too with a limited quantity available and no holds. Details are in the event listing here.

Local ski resorts are open as detailed here. Local movie theaters are open, showtimes are here.

Visit Yosemite for free on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Also on Monday at the Sonora Courthouse Park from Noon to 1 PM the Motherlode Martin Luther King Jr. Committee will be handing out bookmarks and yard signs. As detailed in the KVML Newsmaker of the day, there is no fee for the items however, donations are both encouraged and appreciated.