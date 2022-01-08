Truck Smashes Into Building In Sonora

Truck hits building on Greenley Road in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — A loud crunch was heard when the driver of the pictured box truck backed up a bit too far.

The crash happened yesterday (Friday, Jan. 7) just before 1 p.m. at the Sonora Terrace Apartments in the 200 block of Greenley Road in Sonora. The call came into dispatch as a vehicle into a structure and the pictures in the image box showed what first responders, including Tuolumne County Fire Department crews, found when they got to the scene.

The damage to the building was both on the outside, crumpling siding, and the inside where electrical equipment was pushed through the plaster wall into a utility room. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the truck’s driver to back into the building.