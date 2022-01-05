Cause Of Dixie Fire Revealed

Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas counties 8-6-21 View Photo

Sonora, CA – Last year’s Dixie Fire that stretched over five counties in California and destroyed over a thousand homes was started by PG&E equipment.

That is the finding of CAL Fire investigators who were dispatched to the blaze and began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. In a written statement they reported, “After a meticulous and thorough investigation, CAL Fire has determined that the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) located west of Cresta Dam.”

The fire broke out on July 13th and spread across sections of Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties. The flames scorched a total of 963,309 acres, destroyed 1,329 structures and damaged 95 additional structures.

Of note, smoke from the fire caused unhealthy air quality in the Mother Lode prompting an advisory in Calaveras County, as reported here.

CAL Fire detailed that the investigative report has been forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office.