Smoky Skies In Mother Lode From TilTill Fire

By B.J. Hansen
EPA Air Quality Map

Sonora, CA — An increasing amount of smoke has been drifting through the Mother Lode this morning.

While there are numerous fires burning throughout the state, including the 432,000 acre Dixie Fire northeast of Sacramento, the EPA Air Quality Index indicates that the local smoke is coming from the Tiltill Fire in Yosemite National Park (see image box).

The latest estimate from the National Park Service is that the fire north of Hetch Hetchy in Tiltill Valley is 520 acres and 15-percent contained. There are 20 firefighters assigned to the incident. In recent days they have been facing very hot and dry conditions. Several trails immediately around the fire area are closed.

